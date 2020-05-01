The Russian Pacific Fleet warships conducted a series of live ammunition firing rounds at air and coastal targets, using artillery and anti-air missiles.

A spokesman for the fleet said that the missile carrier “Varyag” and the destroyer “Bystry”, as well as the two anti-submarine ships, “Admiral Tripots” and “Admiral Panteliev” carried out shooting from the AKA-130 and AKA-100 automatic weapons on the hidden coastal targets.

According to the spokesman, the training scenario stipulated that the buildups of military equipment and defense facilities for the enemy would be training targets for them.

The spokesman added that the live drills were conducted in the Pacific Ocean.

