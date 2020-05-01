The Russian Pacific Fleet warships conducted a series of live ammunition firing rounds at air and coastal targets, using artillery and anti-air missiles.
A spokesman for the fleet said that the missile carrier “Varyag” and the destroyer “Bystry”, as well as the two anti-submarine ships, “Admiral Tripots” and “Admiral Panteliev” carried out shooting from the AKA-130 and AKA-100 automatic weapons on the hidden coastal targets.
According to the spokesman, the training scenario stipulated that the buildups of military equipment and defense facilities for the enemy would be training targets for them.
The spokesman added that the live drills were conducted in the Pacific Ocean.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.