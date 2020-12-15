BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported on the successful actions of the Syrian Arab Army with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the White Desert in the governorate of Homs, RuVesna.Su reported.

Together, Syrian military personnel and Russian warplanes are striking targets of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Badiya Al-Sham region, suppressing the terrorist activity.

Over the past three days, the Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out 27 airstrikes against secret terrorist bases. The flights of Russian bombers are accompanied by the successful actions of the Syrian government forces to eliminate the Islamist cells, whose facilities and shelters are still located in the area of ​​the so-called White Desert.

According to intelligence, most of these ISIS are militants, recently released from the US-Kurdish Al-Hol camp. Thus, Washington voluntarily or involuntarily contributed to the creation of a new army of terrorists, which was promptly discovered and is now being destroyed by the Armed Forces of Russia and Syria.

According to preliminary official data, during the search operations, the currently seized weapons and ammunition of American production would be enough for a detachment of militants numbering over 150 people.

More than 120 militants have reportedly been killed since December 1, a source said.