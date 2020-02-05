BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.)- The ANNA News Agency released new footage of Russian warplanes hunting down the jihadist rebels near the Idlib front-lines.

In the video released by the ANNA News Agency, the Russian warplanes can be seen stalking the jihadist rebels before launching their attack on the militants.

The Russian Air Force has played a crucial role in the Syrian Army’s recent advances in the Idlib Governorate, as their airstrikes have paved the way for the SAA to seize several areas, including the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

