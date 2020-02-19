BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has played an integral in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) current offensives in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, as their warplanes continue to provide close aerial support to the latter’s ground troops.
In particular, Russian warplanes have often destroyed enemy convoys making their way towards the front-lines with the Syrian Arab Army.
These strikes by the Russian Air Force have proven incredibly effective and have provided the Syrian Army with a major boost on the ground.
In addition to the strikes, the Russian Air Force has also conducted several reconnaissance missions that have provided the Syrian Arab Army with important information about the jihadist movements in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
The ANNA News Agency recently captured first-person footage of the Russian Air Force’s operation in the Idlib and Aleppo governoates, showing the latter’s warplanes destroying several jihadist vehicles near the front-lines.
