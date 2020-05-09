Russian military planes flew over the Hmeimim airbase in western Syria on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, a Sputnik reporter said.
The Russian military paraded Mi-35M and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters, An-30 and An-72 cargo planes, Su-35 fighters, and Su-34 bombers.
The flyby also featured an A-40 airborne early warning and control aircraft with two Su-24 bomber escorts that imitated in-flight refueling.
The event was attended by Russian and Syrian military command who laid flowers at the memorial to Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky.
The celebrations at the base will be wrapped up with a concert of military choirs.
Летчики российских ВКС провели в День Победы авиапарад над авиабазой Хмеймим в Сирии: https://t.co/xCNIPVqsnF#МинобороныРоссии #АрмияРоссии #Сирия #Хмеймим #Авиапарад #9Мая #ДеньПобеды pic.twitter.com/1IXfbJTc9t
— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) May 9, 2020
Source: Sputnik
