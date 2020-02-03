BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently scored a massive advance across the Idlib Governorate, resulting in the capture of several areas that were previously under the control of the jihadist rebels.

The Syrian Army troops that advanced in Idlib received much assistance from their allies in the Russian Air Force, who carried out round the clock airstrikes to help propel the SAA troops across the eastern part of the governorate.

The ANNA News Agency captured footage of the Syrian Army’s advance, including never before seen footage of the Russian warplanes heavily bombarding the jihadist positions in Idlib (video below):

