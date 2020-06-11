BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video clip of the flight of the Tu-95 strategic missile bombers over the seas separating the Far East and Alaska.

Four aircraft patrolled the neutral waters of Chukchi, Bering, Okotsk, and the North Pacific lakes for 11 hours.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the US Air Force’s F-22 fighters were escorted.

