Russia’s Defence Ministry has posted a video showing Tu-95MS strategic bombers evading incoming missiles from a simulated enemy.

According to a statement posted by the ministry, in addition to defence manoeuvres, the pilots also practiced landing jets at operational airfields as well as new and effective methods of hitting ground targets representing enemy positions.

During the exercises, supporting units repaired the airfield pavement, which was destroyed during enemy strikes, while maintenance crews prepared the bombers for additional flights.

The Tupolev Tu-95 was first introduced in 1956, but since then it has undergone a series of upgrades. Together with the Tu-160 and Tu-22, it constitutes the backbone of Russia’s bomber force – and according to reports, the Ministry of Defence plans to keep the planes operational until at least 2040.

