Russia’s Defence Ministry has posted a video showing Tu-95MS strategic bombers evading incoming missiles from a simulated enemy.
According to a statement posted by the ministry, in addition to defence manoeuvres, the pilots also practiced landing jets at operational airfields as well as new and effective methods of hitting ground targets representing enemy positions.
During the exercises, supporting units repaired the airfield pavement, which was destroyed during enemy strikes, while maintenance crews prepared the bombers for additional flights.
The Tupolev Tu-95 was first introduced in 1956, but since then it has undergone a series of upgrades.
Together with the Tu-160 and Tu-22, it constitutes the backbone of Russia’s bomber force – and according to reports, the Ministry of Defence plans to keep the planes operational until at least 2040.
Source: Sputnik
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.