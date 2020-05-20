BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Russia-based “Zvezda” channel published a video of the flight of Tu-22M3 Russian bombers over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

In the video posted this week, the Tu-22M3 can be seen taking off, as well as flying over the Black Sea waters.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the aircraft crews flew about 4,500 kilometers and were in the air for more than five hours; at certain stages they were accompanied by fighters from the Southern Military District.

Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black and Baltic Seas. All flights of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace.