Two Russian strategic bombers flew over American submarines and a US military camp called Seadragon in the Arctic, according to reports.
In a video, shared by Airboyd, two Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance planes are seen escorted by North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft.
According to the description, the incident occurred in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea on 9 March, and the Russian planes stayed at least 50 nautical miles away from the Alaskan coast and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.
Source: Sputnik
