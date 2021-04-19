BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A new video was posted by the Russian Spring (RusVesna.SU) YouTube channel on April 15th, showing the Russian Armed Forces operating in the shared zone with the U.S.-led Coalition in northeastern Syria.

According to the YouTube channel, “The Russian military continues operations in a strategic region in northeastern SAR, from which the U.S. military recently fled, promising local residents to provide security. Now Russian Tigrs, “Lynxs” and armored personnel carriers operate here, which are covered from the air by the combat Crocodiles (KA-50) and Mi-35s.”

They continued: “On April 15, the 150th joint patrol took place,” pointing out that “the M-4 Hasakah-Aleppo Highway in northern Syria is of strategic importance. The route connects the industrial center of the country – Aleppo, with other major cities. Due to the fighting, the road remained under the control of the militants for a long time.”

They would add that “today, Russian military police officers and Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-35 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ military aviation once again patrolled the M-4 highway,” with a video following the comment.

The Russian and U.S. armed forces both operate inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate of northeastern Syria; this has previously resulted in road rage incidents between the two military personnel from both sides suffering minor wounds.

However, since the 2019 incidents, both the U.S. and Russian armed forces have increased their levels of communication in northeastern Syria, which has resulted in less aggression from both troops.

