BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Veste channel published a video showing the use of the Russian Lancet suicide drone against militants in Syria.

The drone, which has been used in Syria for several years, has been the go-to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for the Russian Armed Forces against the militants.

The Veste channel’s video shows the drone attacking a jeep used by the militants and the location of their machine guns.

“The plane is approaching its target at speeds of about 300 kilometers per hour, and there is nowhere to escape,” Alexander Zakharov, chief engineer of the Zala Aero Group, told Veste.

The Lancet is fired from a catapult and flies with the help of an electric motor – it runs quieter than others because it is lighter and slimmer; it is also loaded with ammunition weighing about 12 kilograms and fits in a narrow box.

According to the website, Deagel, “The Zala Lancet, also known as Lantset, is a kamikaze drone developed by Zala Aero to take out targets on land, in the air and/or in water following the requirements of the Russian Army.

The new weapon system has a maximum range of 40 kilometers and can carry out a precision strike autonomously. Besides, the drone has been designed to provide real-time video and imagery to the control station. The air vehicle includes intelligence, navigation and communications modules.

The Zala Lancet drone was announced in late June 2019 at the Russian Army Expo exhibition with the development trials already being completed. The Lancet attack drones were deployed successfully by the Russian Armed Forces in Syria targeting Idlib militants in November 2020.”

