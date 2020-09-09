BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept US and Swedish reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.
“On September 8, Russian air control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic fleet’s air defense duty was scrambled,” the statement says.
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and Swedish Air Force reconnaissance aircraft Gulfstream.
“After the foreign aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” the NDCC said.
No violation of the Russian state border was allowed, it said.
Source: Sputnik
