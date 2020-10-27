BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Russian National Center for Defense Affairs announced that an Su-27 fighter intercepted two French Air Force fighters over the Black Sea.
The center said in a statement on Monday that the air defense means of the Russian southern military region had detected two targets near Russian airspace.
The Su-27 fighter took off to determine the identity of the two targets, including the violation of Russian airspace, and after making sure that the two targets were “Mirage 2000” fighter jets of the French Air Force, the Russian fighter escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea until they changed their course away.
After the two French planes changed course, the Russian fighter jet returned to its base safely.
The National Center for Defense Administration affirmed that any violation of Russian airspace had been prevented, noting that Su-27 carried out its flight in full accordance with international air navigation rules.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.