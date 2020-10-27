BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Russian National Center for Defense Affairs announced that an Su-27 fighter intercepted two French Air Force fighters over the Black Sea.

The center said in a statement on Monday that the air defense means of the Russian southern military region had detected two targets near Russian airspace.

The Su-27 fighter took off to determine the identity of the two targets, including the violation of Russian airspace, and after making sure that the two targets were “Mirage 2000” fighter jets of the French Air Force, the Russian fighter escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea until they changed their course away.

After the two French planes changed course, the Russian fighter jet returned to its base safely.

The National Center for Defense Administration affirmed that any violation of Russian airspace had been prevented, noting that Su-27 carried out its flight in full accordance with international air navigation rules.