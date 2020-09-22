BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video from the military exercises in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of the Russian army showing Su-25 fighters destroying a command post of the supposed enemy with bombs and missiles.
The video, which is 42 seconds long, shows the Russian Su-25 jets taking off from their base and making their way to the targeted areas, where they later destroy mock enemy sites.
Following the destruction of all enemy targets, the Su-25 jets are filmed returning to the same base they took off from.
Video courtesy of RT
