BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – Crews of missile teams and the S-400 System Command Center (Triumph) of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Union conducted combat launches of guided missiles at air targets for training.

The exercises were held in Astrakhan province at the Acholuk training field.

But first, the missile regiment made a joint march from the Pskov region to the work sites of the training ground, crossing more than 2,000 kilometers.

The Western Military District press service stated that during the exercises they had repelled an intense missile strike in conditions of active jamming. The MiG-29SMT fighters, electronic warfare planes and Mi-8MTSH helicopters participated in the exercise.

The main attention was paid to air defense with guided missile launch.

In the airstrike, target missiles were used that simulate modern and promising means of attack with different altitude and speed characteristics.

