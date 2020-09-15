BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 P.M.) – Crews of missile teams and the S-400 System Command Center (Triumph) of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Union conducted combat launches of guided missiles at air targets for training.
The exercises were held in Astrakhan province at the Acholuk training field.
But first, the missile regiment made a joint march from the Pskov region to the work sites of the training ground, crossing more than 2,000 kilometers.
The Western Military District press service stated that during the exercises they had repelled an intense missile strike in conditions of active jamming. The MiG-29SMT fighters, electronic warfare planes and Mi-8MTSH helicopters participated in the exercise.
#Видео Расчеты С-400 Западного военного округа провели боевые пуски зенитных управляемых ракет по учебным воздушным целям на полигоне Ашулук в Астраханской области.
#Минобороны #ЗВО #ПВО #С400 #БоеваяПодготовка pic.twitter.com/fGz9K4UXpe
— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) September 15, 2020
The main attention was paid to air defense with guided missile launch.
In the airstrike, target missiles were used that simulate modern and promising means of attack with different altitude and speed characteristics.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.