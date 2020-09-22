BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The S-400 and Pantsir-S systems, along with the Su-30 fighters, repelled an intense air missile strike in Asholuk Square in Russia’s Astrakhan Province during the “Caucasus-2020” military exercise.

The three-minute-long video begins with the S-400 and Pantsir-S systems getting in position before confronting the enemy missiles.