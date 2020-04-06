BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Russian Pantsir missile systems fired at an imaginary enemy in military drills in the Astrakhan region of Russia, according to Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Pantsir systems are used by several countries, including Syria, where they have recently been used during the Turkish military’s attack.

According to the Army Recognition website, “the Pantsir-S1 (SA-22 Greyhound NATO code name) is an air defense missile-gun system designed to protect vital small-size and big military areas, industrial targets and land forces units and reinforced the air defense units responsible for the protection of troops and military installations against precision-guided air attack from low and extremely low altitudes.”

“The mobile version of the Pantsir-S1 system includes a combat vehicle ( up to six vehicles in a battery), surface-to-air guided missiles, 30 mm rounds, a transporter-loader vehicle (one per two combat vehicles), maintenance and training facilities,” they added.

