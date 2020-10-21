BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – In the eastern region of the Mediterranean Sea, near the Russian naval base in Tartous, exercises were conducted to ensure the smooth passage of civilian ships and combat damage.

A large anti-submarine ship, the “Admiral Kulakov”, left the naval base in Syria’s Tartous Governorate, bound for the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the scenario of the maneuvers, a merchant ship was attacked by an enemy submarine. The ship’s crew is tasked with finding and destroying an enemy submarine.

The Russian Ka-27 helicopter took off from the ship a few kilometers from the coast, near the Syrian port of Baniyas. On board the ship there is a whole set of electronic systems for detecting submarines even at great depths.

After flying over the watery area, the helicopter found an underwater target and sent a message to the Admiral Kulakov’s captain, who decided to attack the virtual enemy submarine with sea bombs.

It is possible that the submarine did not operate alone. The task of all assembly ships participating in the operation is to monitor the situation at the depth and on the surface, and to establish a safe zone for the passage of commercial ships, according to the Russian Zvezda channel.

As a result of the exercises, the Russian tanker was able to reach the desired port. The forces of the phantom enemy were destroyed, the ships of the Russian Navy are still on alert, and they remained the guarantor of the safety of peaceful navigation in the Eastern Mediterranean.