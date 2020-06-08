BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense, on its official page on Twitter, published a video showing its advanced “Strela 10” (arrow 10) air defense system in action.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the tests were conducted in the Yisk area, which was the designated site for military exercises of the Southern Military District.

The Ministry of Defense added that, during the exercises, ground targets and air attacks from a hypothetical enemy were destroyed.

The weight of the Strela 10 missile is about 42 kg; it can hit the target at a distance between 0.8 and 5 kilometers and at an altitude between 25 and 3,500 meters.

