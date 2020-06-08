BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense, on its official page on Twitter, published a video showing its advanced “Strela 10” (arrow 10) air defense system in action.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the tests were conducted in the Yisk area, which was the designated site for military exercises of the Southern Military District.
#Видео Кадры применения модернизированного ЗРК #Стрела10 на полигоне в Ейске. Расчеты войсковой #ПВО Южного военного округа в ходе учения прикрыли важные наземные объекты и войска от ударов авиации условного противника https://t.co/3OAAnDf6WZ #ЮВО #ПЗРК #ЗРК #БоеваяПодготовка pic.twitter.com/Yv7bQ5WHwT
— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) June 8, 2020
The Ministry of Defense added that, during the exercises, ground targets and air attacks from a hypothetical enemy were destroyed.
The weight of the Strela 10 missile is about 42 kg; it can hit the target at a distance between 0.8 and 5 kilometers and at an altitude between 25 and 3,500 meters.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.