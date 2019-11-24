BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The Russian military tested their newly-modified Iskander missile defense system, Russia Today reported on Saturday.

RT would later release a video of the Russian military testing the Iskander missile after it completed its modifications.

Some more information about the Iskander system via Army Technology:

“The Iskander (Nato: SS-26 Stone) is a tactical ballistic missile system being manufactured by the Federal State Unitary Enterprise, Design Bureau of Machine Building, for the Russian ground forces. Iskander missiles were first test fired in 1996. The Russian Army acquired the Iskander-M extended-range ballistic missile system in 2006.

The Iskander mobile missile system can engage ground targets such as command posts and communications nodes, troops in concentration areas, air and missile defence facilities, as well as fixed and rotary-wing aircraft at airfields.

The Iskander was developed in the 1990s to replace the decommissioned OTR-23 Oka (Nato: SS-23) missile system. Oka was retired from Russian service under the 1987 intermediate nuclear forces (INF) treaty.

Russia acquired six Iskander systems in 2010. The first system was deployed in the Western Military District.

The Russian Defence Ministry plans to buy up to 120 Iskander-M tactical missile systems to equip at least ten missile brigades of Iskander-M complexes by 2017.”

Advertisements