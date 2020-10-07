BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Valery Gerasimov,, informed President Vladimir Putin of the successful test of the Zircon winged missile, which is supersonic, in the northern part of the country.
Gerasimov confirmed that the missile, which was launched yesterday from the “Admiral Gorshkov” frigate located in the White Sea, had traveled 450 km and successfully hit a naval target in the Barents Sea.
The Chief of the General Staff indicated that the average speed of the missile during its launch was estimated at 1.6 kilometers per second, or 5,700 kilometers per hour, and at the height of the flight it reached 9,500 kilometers per hour, which is eight Mach.
The missile flew at a maximum altitude of 28 km and lasted four and a half minutes.
The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the successful launch.
President Putin described the first test launch of the new missile as a great achievement for the entire country, which will ensure its defense capabilities for many years.
The Zircon missile is scheduled to enter active service in the naval forces of the Russian army after completing its tests.
