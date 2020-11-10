BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, the dispatch of Russian peace-keeping forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the signing of the agreement to end the war.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that the Russian peacekeeping unit includes 1,960 soldiers,90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 military vehicles.

The ministry indicated that the soldiers moved to Karabakh now via four Il-76 aircraft from Ulyanovsk airport, and military equipment and vehicles also moved to the region.

They said that observation points will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the territories of Armenia and Karabakh, and a command center will be established to oversee the monitoring of the ceasefire near the city of Stepanakert.

The ministry confirmed that the deployment of Russian forces in Karabakh will begin at 6 P.M. Moscow Time, in parallel with the withdrawal of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday evening that the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will stop at their current positions after signing an agreement to end the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan .

The Russian President added, during a statement on the agreement to end the war in the Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, that he is counting on the agreements reached to create conditions for a long-term settlement.