BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Russian military choppers were filmed this past week, flying over positions of the Turkish-backed militants in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

According to reports, the Russian military choppers were seen flying over the city of Al-Bab, which is currently the main stronghold for the Turkish-backed militants in eastern Aleppo.

While the reasoning for this overflight was not stated, it likely had to do with their ongoing patrols along the axes of the Al-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates.

