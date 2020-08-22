The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor considered to be one of the fastest planes in the world. And this video by the Russian Air Force shows the aircraft can also reach maximum heights, moving on the fringes of the atmosphere like it is no big deal.

The TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry Zvezda has released a video of a MiG-31 fighter jet performing military drills in the stratosphere.

The footage shows the aircraft rising into the sky, depicting the drills from the pilot’s POV, as the interceptor flies on the edge of space, while giant clouds float below like enormous ice plates.

The flight was carried out as part of drills conducted by the fighter aviation regiment of the Central Military District.