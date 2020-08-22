The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor considered to be one of the fastest planes in the world. And this video by the Russian Air Force shows the aircraft can also reach maximum heights, moving on the fringes of the atmosphere like it is no big deal.
The TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry Zvezda has released a video of a MiG-31 fighter jet performing military drills in the stratosphere.
The footage shows the aircraft rising into the sky, depicting the drills from the pilot’s POV, as the interceptor flies on the edge of space, while giant clouds float below like enormous ice plates.
The flight was carried out as part of drills conducted by the fighter aviation regiment of the Central Military District.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.