BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its fighters intercepted a U.S. military aircraft over the Sea of ​​Japan on Saturday.

According to the ministry, an American reconnaissance plane was heading towards the Russian border, when the military command made the decision to deploy its warplanes to intercept the American aircraft.

The ministry said in a statement that the Su-35S and MiG 31BM fighter jets took off after an air target was flying over neutral waters towards the Russian border, and it was found that that target was a U.S. Boeing R C-125.

The statement pointed out that the Russian fighters accompanied the American plane at a safe distance and returned to its base after that plane was rotated and moved away from the country’s borders.

