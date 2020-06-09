BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – A new video that was released this week showed the moment a Russian air defense system shot down a Turkish drone over Libya.

In the video, the Libyan National Army (LNA) can be seen operating their Russian-made Pantsir-S1E system and later downing the Turkish drone over their positions.

The drone was likely shot down over the city of Sirte, which the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces have been trying to capture for much of the week.

