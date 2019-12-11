The Russian naval vessel “Admiral Essen” successfully launched a “Kalibr” cruise missile during military drills held in the Black sea on Wednesday.

The rocket struck a target situated 250 kilometers (155 miles) away from the vessel onshore, and was recorded by special cameras.

Construction on the “Admiral Essen” began in 2011 and it was launched in 2014. It has served with the Black Sea Fleet since 2016. The ship is able to work with “Kalibr” class cruise missiles, which can strike the targets as far as 2,500 kilometers (1550 miles) away.

Credit: Ruptly

