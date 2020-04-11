BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing their Ka-29 helicopters of the Pacific Fleet as they fire on targets at land and sea targets in Kamchatka.

The Russian attack chopper could be see destroying these enemy targets as part of military drills in the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is located in eastern Russia.

The Pacific Fleet has been conducting military drills in conjunction with a number of other naval forces in the Russian Armed Forces.

Below is a video that was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense this weekend; it shows their air crews destroying enemy targets in the Pacific drills.

