BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – For the second time this week, Russian jets have intercepted a U.S. aircraft over international waters.

On Friday, two Russian Su-27 and Su-30SM jets intercepted U.S. B-1B strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, “the U.S. bombers changed their flight course and flew away from the state border of Russia” after the interception.

In turn, the U.S. Air Force’s Central Command said it was conducting a long-range flight throughout Europe and the Black Sea region before the interception.

The U.S aircraft was being accompanied by Ukrainian, Turkish, Polish, Romanian, and Greek planes during different stages of the long-range flight.

Video footage of the incident was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shortly after the interception:

