BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – A pair of MiG-31 and Su-35 jets from the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted two U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers and a KC-135 aircraft over the Bering Sea this week.

According to RuVesna.Su, the Russian Air Force intercepted the U.S. aircraft along the Russian-U.S. border in the Bering Sea region, resulting in the latter’s subsequent eastward retreat.

The air incident was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The aircraft of the Air Defense Forces were taken into the air on October 21 after the detection of targets by means of airspace control,” the military department said in a statement.

After the departure of foreign military aircraft from the border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home airfield. There were no violations.