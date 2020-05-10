Russia usually celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War on 9 May, but the military parades were cut to only include aerial programmes due to the limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Russian military, deployed in Syria to help Damascus fight terrorist groups, conducted a Victory Day parade of their own, sending the Su-24 bomber, Su-34 and Su-35 fighters (NATO reporting names: Fencer, Fullback, and Flanker-E+ respectively), and the Beriev A-50 (NATO reporting name: Mainstay) into the skies above the Hmeymim Air Base and along the Syrian coast.
One of the jets even shot captivating views of the flight using a GoPro camera attached to one of its wings.
The heavily modified Mi-8 AMTSH transport and Mi-35M strike helicopters, as well as An-30 and An-72 heavy cargo airplanes also joined the jet fighters in the skies to commemorate the soldiers, who fought the German Reich in the Second World War, sacrificing their lives to defend the homeland and achieve victory.
Source: Sputnik
