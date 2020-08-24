BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Russian Federal Security Services revealed that it had thwarted the activity of a cell recruiting militants for the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), who were planned to be transferred to Syria to fight in its ranks there.
The operation to thwart the work of this secret terrorist cell took place in the republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan, and the Tyumen region in northern Russia.
The Russian intelligence arrested the organizer of this dangerous cell. He admitted during his interrogation that he had recruited and transferred citizens from Russia and other CIS countries to Syria to fight with ISIS.
The Russian security forces revealed terrorist financing plans and the underground movement paths of the militants, and a criminal case was filed against those involved in these activities.
The director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, announced in mid-June that nearly 160 terrorist attacks had been thwarted in Russia over the past ten years, of which 43 were in 2019 alone, and more than 20 this year.
