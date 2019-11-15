BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The first group of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces’ helicopters arrived at the Qamishli Airport in the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Tuesday to conduct patrol missions with their Turkish partners.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, two Mi-35 helicopter gunships and an Mi-8 transport helicopter flew from the Khmeimim (Hmeimim) Airbase to Qamishli, which is located some 500 kilometres (310 miles) to the east from of Khmeimim, with the purpose of patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border together with the military police.

The footage released by the Russian MoD shows as well that Qamishli airport is protected by the Pantsir missile system.

The joint Russian-Turkish patrols started after an agreement reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22.

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements