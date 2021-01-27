BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Russian helicopters recently rushed to chase Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists after they attacked a passenger bus carrying soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor International Highway.

“A group (ISIS) traveling in two four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with machine guns, attacked a military bus with Syrian army soldiers on board near the Syrian-Iraqi border in the Deir Ezzor countryside,” a source told Sputnik Arabic.

The source confirmed that one of the vehicles was completely destroyed while fleeing deep into the desert, in addition to the damage of the other.

In a statement to Sputnik, Major General Nizar Al-Khader, head of the security and military committee in the Deir Ezzor Governorate and commander of the 17th Infantry Division, said that the group of 5 terrorists who were traveling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle equipped with a machine gun was eliminated, while two others were pursued to be eliminated today.”

Video footage of a Russian chopper chasing the Islamic State vehicle was captured by Sputnik Arabic’s lenses and released this week:

Several days ago, an armed group attacked two buses carrying civilian and military passengers in the Al-Shoula area on the International Highway; this resulted in a number of casualties and heavy damage to the vehicle.

The Syrian Arab Army has since announced that the highway has been reopened and that the group responsible for the attack had been neutralized.

