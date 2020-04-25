BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – A Russian chopper was filmed last week flying over a U.S. military vehicle in an undisclosed part of northeastern Syria.

Since the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a military agreement in September 2019, the Russian military has had access to several areas across the northern region of Syria.

In turn, the Russian military has found themselves competing with the U.S. over different parts of the strategic M-4 Highway (Latakia-Hasakah Highway) that stretches across the northern part of the country.

The Russian military has even headquartered a large number of their forces in Syria at the Qamishli Airport, which is close to the U.S. Armed Forces in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

With this move, it came as no surprise when a Russian chopper was filmed flying over a U.S. military convoy last week.

In a video that has since been shared on social media, a Russian M-8 chopper was seen flying over a U.S. military convoy that was traveling along an undisclosed roadway in northeastern Syria.

