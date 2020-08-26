BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Russian army was filmed on Tuesday, chasing U.S. military vehicles traveling through the Al-Hasakah countryside in northeastern Syria.

According to field reports from northeastern Syria, Russian army vehicles, along with one of their choppers, was seen chasing U.S. military vehicles near the border-city of Al-Malikiyah in the eastern part of Al-Hasakah.

At least two videos of the incident were released on Wednesday, both showing the Russian army attempting to intercept the U.S. military vehicles in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

The cat and mouse game continues between Russians and Americans in Hasakah. pic.twitter.com/hin0gP7EeQ — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) August 26, 2020

As shown in the longer second video, the Russian helicopter can be seen circling the U.S. troops that were traveling through the Al-Malikiyah District.

On 24 August, there was another encounter between US and Russian forces near Derik (Malikiya). Russian helicopters hovered over the US convoypic.twitter.com/uFsX0rVa5v — Wladimir (@vvanwilgenburg) August 26, 2020

This is the second incident of this kind to take place in the Al-Hasakah countryside this week.

The first interception attempt took place east of the city of Qamishli, but no film of the incident was captured by locals.

Despite open channels of communication, the U.S. and Russian troops continue to engage these hostile acts against one another in northeastern Syria.