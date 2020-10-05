BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Russian military has conducted several patrols across Al-Hasakah this month, as their troops continue to monitor the governorate and ensure its security.

RT Arabic captured scenes of a Russian ground patrol consisting of several armored vehicles, accompanied by air helicopters that was traveling through the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The Russian patrol toured along the Syrian-Turkish border strip from Qamishli to the city of Al-Malikiyah near the Iraqi border.