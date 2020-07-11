BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – A group of strike forces from the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet, with the support of long-range T-22 aircraft, carried out a missile strike on a group of the supposed enemy, as part of exercises taking place in the Barents Sea.
The heavy atomic missile cruiser “Peter the Great” and the “Marshal Ustinov” missile cruiser launched “Granite” and “Vulcan” anti-ship missiles at a complex target that simulates a group of supposed enemy ships located at the maximum throwing distance.
Russia Today later released a video of the Russian Navy using their anti-ship missiles to destroy these perceived enemy targets in the Barents Sea.
More than 30 warships, submarines, over 20 seaplane and helicopters, and 40 pieces of artillery, coastal missiles and air defenses are participating in the various stages of its training.
