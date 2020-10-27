BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Syrian firefighting teams continued their work to extinguish the fires that broke out in a number of Syrian regions.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their Russian counterparts, were seen carry out firefighting operations across the western region of the country.

SANA published a video that it said was about the participation of a Russian Ilyushin plane during these firefighting operations on Tuesday:

“A Russian Ilyushin plane participated in putting out fires in Jabal al-Shaara on the administrative borders between the provinces of Latakia and Hama.”