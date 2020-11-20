BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Russian media published footage that shows, for the first time, the joint exercises of sniper units of the Russian Navy and their Egyptian counterparts, indicating that the training is part of the ground maneuvers phase of the “Friendship Bridge 2020” maneuvers.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s “Zvezda” website, the training included firing at fixed targets at distances ranging from 200 to 700 meters.

Then followed a duel between them, in which the Russian and Egyptian snipers raced to take a position and hit their target quickly and accurately, and complete the exercise faster than the opponent.

The site pointed out that “the training was characterized by difficulty due to simulating explosions during the correction process, in addition to the presence of a smoke barrier in the field.”

So far, all exercises are taking place on land in Novorossiysk, which hosts the activities of the “Friendship Bridge 2020” exercise, due to the presence of a storm and bad weather conditions, the site stated.

The site added that “as soon as the sea calms down, warships from Russia and Egypt will enter the water area, and they will conduct training on ship protection and defense by carrying out firing at surface and air targets.”

In addition, the Egyptian and Russian armies’ navy special forces units will have to assist a ship trying to find and rescue a drowning man.

The training comes within the framework of supporting the pillars of joint cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian armed forces, and getting acquainted with the latest systems and methods of naval combat in a way that contributes to refining combat and operational skills and experiences , and supporting the maritime security efforts of both countries.