BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A new video released on Thursday showed the Russian Air Force monitoring a Turkish military convoy as it entered Syria’s Idlib Governorate this week.

In the video, which was released by Sputnik Arabic’s official YouTube channel on Thursday, showed footage from a Russian reconnaissance drone as it followed a Turkish military convoy inside the Idlib Governorate.

The Turkish military convoy was believed to be heading towards one of their observation posts near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines in either the Aleppo or Idlib governorates.

This Turkish military convoy was sent to northwestern Syria after a series of battlefield setbacks for the jihadist rebels led to the capture of several sites by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), including the cities of Saraqib and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib.

Since then, the jihadist rebels have launched a number of counter-attacks in order to recover some of these areas; however, these attempts have all been repelled by the Syrian Armed Forces.

