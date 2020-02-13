BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A new video released on Thursday showed the Russian Air Force monitoring a Turkish military convoy as it entered Syria’s Idlib Governorate this week.
READ ALSO: Massive Turkish Military Convoy Enters Idlib Amid Reports of Jihadist Counter Offensive
In the video, which was released by Sputnik Arabic’s official YouTube channel on Thursday, showed footage from a Russian reconnaissance drone as it followed a Turkish military convoy inside the Idlib Governorate.
The Turkish military convoy was believed to be heading towards one of their observation posts near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines in either the Aleppo or Idlib governorates.
This Turkish military convoy was sent to northwestern Syria after a series of battlefield setbacks for the jihadist rebels led to the capture of several sites by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), including the cities of Saraqib and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in eastern Idlib.
Since then, the jihadist rebels have launched a number of counter-attacks in order to recover some of these areas; however, these attempts have all been repelled by the Syrian Armed Forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.