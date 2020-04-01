BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – A Russian military aircraft departed to the U.S. this morning to deliver medical supplies like facemasks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A Russian Antonov An-124-100 Ruslan military heavy transport aircraft with medical masks and equipment has departed for the United States amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday.
“A Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft with medical masks and medical equipment on board has left for the United States”, the ministry said.
Earlier, a senior US administration official said the United States was expecting Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and medical supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The United States has been topping the global COVID-19 tally, with a total of 188,547 citizens infected and at least 3,873 fatalities, according to the live-map by Johns Hopkins University.
It also reported that the US has registered a grim record of deaths from the virus in a single day with 865 fatalities.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.