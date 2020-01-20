BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – A drone attack launched by unknown militants targeting the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Latakia, was repelled by the Russian anti-aircraft missile system on Sunday. Footage shows what appears to be an unmanned flying vehicle being taken down.
READ ALSO: Watch: Russian Unmanned Vehicle Takes Part in Syria Operations
After the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry released the following statement: “3 small-sized air targets (UAVs) were approaching a Russian military facility from the north-east in the evening on January 19, 2020.
They were detected by Russian anti-aircraft systems at Khmeimim airbase at a significant distance. The air targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile systems at the Russian base at a safe distance from the base.
There’re no casualties or material damage. Russian Khmeimim airbase is continuing to operate as usual.”
According to media reports, in 2019 the Russian military fought off several attacks directed at the Khmeimim airbase, having destroyed at least 58 drones and 27 rockets.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.