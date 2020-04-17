Armored squads of the Central Military Region of the Russian Army recently conducted exercises testing the operational capabilities of the upgraded T-72B3M tanks.

The Russian military participated in these exercises that took place in the outskirts of Chelyabinsk city.

This test was attended several teams of armored forces, artillery and reconnaissance and monitoring forces in the Russian army, and these forces simulated a process in which the virtual enemy sites were monitored so that these sites could be subjected to missile and artillery attack from a distance of 12 km.

After the completion of the artillery boot operations, Russian armored corps entered enemy positions supported by the modern developed T-72B3M tanks and clashed with enemy forces in a virtual battle.

