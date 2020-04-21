BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video of the Russian army’s training exercises in Molino Square of the Nizhny Novgorod Province.

The video shows the participation of T-72 tanks, Mi-24 helicopters and Mesta-SM-2 guns in the exercises.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Mi-24 chopper and T-72 tank were both recently updated to enhance their performance in battle.

The video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the recently updated military hardware and their new capabilities.

Advertisements