BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video of an American reconnaissance aircraft that appeared on July 23 over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.
The plane was approaching the Russian border, so the Russian military began to track the U.S. aircraft.
The footage shows how the Russian fighter crew approached the American plane, and identified its type as an American reconnaissance plane, the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon.
After some time, the American reconnaissance aircraft moved away from the borders of Russia and flew in the opposite direction, and the Russian fighter safely returned to the base.
On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that one of its fighters intercepted an American reconnaissance plane that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, confirming that its escort operation was carried out safely.
They said this was the third interception to carried out by the Russian Armed Forces this week.
