BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force destroyed a jihadist weapons storage facility during an attack on the Idlib countryside Thursday.

Using information from local spies, the Russian Air Force was able to pinpoint the location of the weapons storage that belonged to the jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a military report, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham weapons storage facility was located inside the Idlib Governorate town of Darkoush.

The attack would result in the destruction of the weapons depot and several loud explosions that could be heard throughout this area in the Idlib Governorate.

