Protesters are taking to the streets of Baghdad on Friday, January 24 for a ‘million-man march‘ to call for an end to the United States military presence in Iraq.

The rally was called by Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr days after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel American troops in the aftermath of the deaths in a US strike of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Credit: Ruptly

