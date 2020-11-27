BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The naval forces of the Iranian Mobilization Organization (Basij) of the Revolutionary Guard conducted a review of light and medium sea boats in the Gulf waters and the Strait of Hormuz, on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Basij.

About a thousand boats participated in the parade, in the general area of ​​the coasts of the Port of Bandar Abbas and the Strait of Hormuz, with the participation of the commander of the Navy in the Revolutionary Guard, Ali Reza Tungsiri, without the parade witnessing any military training.

Basij said in a statement that the parade represents “the pride and national unity of the Iranian forces,” noting that “it carries a message of lasting regional stability and security.”

Tunsgiri, commander of the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard, said that the exercise sends “a message of peace, friendship and brotherhood to the countries of the region, and aims to ensure security on the coasts of the Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, and enhances the quantitative and qualitative preparedness of the Basij Naval Forces.”

This maneuver also comes at a time of increased tension with the United States, following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was mulling a decision to strike Iran before his term is up on January 20th.